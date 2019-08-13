Harvest Medicine (HMED) is a leading center of cannabinoid excellence where patients are granted medical cannabis access, clinical research, and ongoing follow-up care. Our patients are empowered through education, support and guidance along each step of their personalized medical cannabis journey. We follow the highest quality healthcare professional standards utilizing data and research insights from the experience of over 150,000 patient visits. Harvest Medicine is the trusted partner for cannabinoid-based therapies. Our healthcare professionals celebrate a collaborative and holistic approach to patient care. They take the time to listen to patients to involve them in creating their own individual treatment plan. Diligent continuity of patient care sets Harvest Medicine apart from all the rest, we are a unique clinic for unique needs. Harvest Medicine supports patients across Canada with a custom-built telemedicine platform for HMED Connect virtual appointments with prescribing clinicians and patient educators. A referral from your physician is not required for a general assessment or education. You will be assessed by our team of knowledgeable and experienced healthcare professionals. However, appointments with our Chronic Pain Specialist will require a referral from your family physician. Please have them fax us a completed referral form to 1-888-980-9713. Once your referral is in place with Harvest, we would be happy to assist you.