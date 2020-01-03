COVID19 UPDATE: All appointments moving forward will be conducted exclusively by telephone or through our video call service. To book a video call appointment, copy and paste this link into your browser tab and follow the steps https://bit.ly/2TSTY7l. For more information on telephone appointments, please call 1-888-256-7043 or email hello@cannabisclinics.ca Get assessed by Highwood Medical Clinic and receive guidance from a knowledgeable CanvasRx cannabis educator. Your educator will even assist you with choosing and registering with the best matched licensed producer. CanvasRx is the education arm of Canadian Cannabis Clinics, a partner clinic of Highwood Medical Clinic. Want to book an appointment with Highwood Medical Clinic? Call or email Canadian Cannabis Clinics with the details on this profile and a member of their patient care team will be happy to assist.