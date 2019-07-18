Our medical doctors are internal medicine specialists. They assess patients to determine if medicinal cannabis treatment is a good option for a variety of medical conditions. Current guidelines, medical research, and extensive experience are used to provide the best treatment for each patient. Follow ups are provided every three months. A large selection of licensed medical cannabis producers is available to our patients. We are offering telephone or telemedicine visits with Dr. Sethi and are covered by OHIP for the visits. We do not sell any cannabis or any services. We are a medical cannabis treatment clinic. Patients can be seen without a referral from a physician and can book appointments online at our website sclinic.ca or call us at (905) 681-7676 Pricing: Medical assessment is covered by OHIP, no fees are charged to the patient.