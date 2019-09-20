About this clinic
SmartLeaf Health Services
SmartLeaf Health Services connects you to qualified physicians in and around Calgary that can help you obtain a free prescription as well as access to Health Canada Licensed Producers that offer the right strains, THC & CBD treatments you need for your unique condition. Cannabis can help ease the symptoms of many common and uncommon medical conditions which affects 1000s of Canadian's. Reach out to us anytime at 403 648 9221' https://smartleafhealthservices.com
Leafly member since 2019
walk-ins welcomeoffers physical cards
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
9am - 5pm
S........h
September 20, 2019
If you're new to medical cannabis and are looking for a more natural and effective treatment for symptoms and medical illnesses, SmartLeaf Health Services is a great place to start. You get access to a prescription, the right treatment, dosages and strains, they educate you and help connect you to a licensed producer.