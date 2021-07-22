Canadian hash products to sample this summer (hot knives not included)

Hash is the OG cannabis concentrate. You can smoke it in a pipe or a joint, on its own or mixed with weed, as well as in a bong or even on hot knives.

As a product, hash is anything but new yet a bevy of new market offerings has extracted fresh interest in this retro item. Coast to coast, Canadian cannabis consumers can’t get enough of this concentrate.

What’s old is new again

Made by compressing trichomes (aka kief) of the cannabis plant to create a resinous concentrated product, hash—or hashish—offers stronger effects than flower due to its concentrated levels of THC. Nowadays, hash is made in a number of ways including dry sifting, ice water (bubble hash), or solvents.

For consumers like Doug @TheGuyFromWpg, hash products are only just starting to pick up speed.

“With all the products coming out, it seems like somebody sees a future in selling hash,” he told Leafly.

“Canna Farms was first with their bubble hash, but just in the last year or so, we see Embark with the Hank/Hazel hashes, Good Buds with a variety of hash products, JC Green has a product, even Hexo, TGOD, and Tilray have budget hash products,” he said.

Doug says that while we’re starting to see some variety out there, he definitely sees more coming.

“As with other extracts and concentrates, the industry is just getting started.”

Legal hash options bring legacy consumers

Igor Kolpak, CEO of Budders Cannabis, says he’s seen a lot more legacy consumers trying hash from recreational stores because of the quality and price point.

“A specific brand that sticks out because of those two reasons would be the OS hash,” he tells Leafly. “Our store stocks mostly all the available hash options and we are really impressed with the LP’s out there creating hash. Wagner just dropped a new 4g soap bar option that has been popular for some of our regulars.”

For licensed producers, the demand means there will continue to be innovations and new products coming to market.

“Tilray plans to continue to expand our concentrates across our portfolio of brands in response to consumer feedback and emerging trends in formats and strains,” Bernie Yeung, SVP of Sales & Marketing, Tilray, Inc. tells Leafly.

Yeung says the company has seen their hash quickly resonate with consumers through the recent launch of Good ol’Hash, a traditional pressed hash product from their brand, Good Supply.

“Our Good ol’Hash is a top-selling Good Supply product—a huge win considering it competes with some of our best dry flower products,” he says.

Here are some recommendations if you’re looking to give today’s hash a try (hot knives not included).

Lillooet Gold Bubble Hash

Lillooet Gold Bubble Hash (Earthwolf Farms)

By: Earthwolf Farms

Dose: THC 580-600 mg/g | CBD 0-10 mg/g

Lillooet Gold is made using a cross of UK Cheese and Bubba Kush. It results in a hash powerhouse that packs a potent punch. It is grown outdoors organically by Apothecary Botanicals and features lilac flowers derived from glittering trichomes.

It boasts a total of 3.4% terpenes, which are dominated by caryophyllene and limonene. This results in a strong aroma of lemon citrus with underlying tones of spicy cinnamon.

BC Bubble Hash

BC Bubble Hash is made through solventless ice water extraction. (Canna Farms)

By: Canna Farms

Dose: THC 400-480 mg/g | CBD 11-27 mg/g

This bubble hash uses a solventless ice water extraction method to collect trichomes from the plant material. Trichomes are then pressed together to create a product with high THC potency, which helps retain the flavour and aroma of the terpenes. This hash is extracted from Pink Kush flower. It has been dried using a freeze dryer rather than conventional heat drying in order to preserve the cannabinoid content.

High THC Bubble Hash

High THC Bubble Hash (The Hank Co.)

By: The Hank Co.

Dose: THC 630-700 mg/g | CBD 0-1 mg/g

This bubble hash boasts a brown sugar colour and is produced using ice water extraction, drying, and sifting techniques for a superior product.

This flavourful concentrate is made from whole flower trichome heads. It is made using a strain of Afghan Kush, and dominant terpenes include beta-caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, and myrcene. It boasts a flavour profile as close to the flower as possible, thanks to its solventless extraction process.

Timewarp Pressed Hash

Timewarp Pressed Hash (Good Buds)

By: Good Buds

Dose: THC 600-700 mg/g | CBD 0-10 mg/g

This indica dominant hash is made from juicy whole buds and is naturally extracted and pressed into a traditional hash. It uses a solventless process for a quality product.

The flavour profile includes notes of pine and sweet cinnamon with an underlying earthiness. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, and pinene.

Traditional Pressed Hash

Traditional Pressed Hash (48 North)

By: 48 North

Dose: THC 380-460 mg/g | CBD 0-10 mg/g

This Traditional Pressed Hash is hand-crafted with pure kief sourced from the brand’s highest-quality indoor-grown flower. It uses a dry sift process and boasts very strong effects. Dominant terpenes include pinene, caryophyllene, and ocimene.

Dry Sift Kief

Dry Sift Kief (Tantalus Labs)

By: Tantalus Labs

Dose: THC 350-430 mg/g | CBD 0-20 mg/g

Boasting a yellowish-green hue, this hash is made by freezing and then tumbling fresh flower to extract the trichomes from the plant. It is then passed through screens to create a purer, more potent end product. It is crafted from single-origin high THC hybrid flower grown in the Fraser Valley region of British Columbia.

Soap Bar Hash

Soap Bar Hash gets its name from the shape of the finished product (Wagners)

By: Wagners

Dose: THC 200-250 mg/g | CBD 0-10 mg/g

Created using an old school, solventless production method, this light brown bar of hash was a favourite style of legacy consumers in the ’80s and ’90s. It features pleasant aromas of pine and earth. Once reheated, it can easily be crumbled into a bowl or joint for consumption. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, humulene, linalool, nerolidol, and pinene.

Caitlin McCormack is a writer based in Toronto. Her work has appeared in MSN, Lift & Co., HuffPost, What to Expect, and Mashable, among others.