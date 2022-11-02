Want to get it on with a taste of THC? Ace Valley has a pair of bedroom companions for Canadians.

Who doesn’t want great sex? Part of the beauty of getting busy is that there are a million and one ways to do it, but no matter what that looks like for you—from solo sex to group fantasies and anything in between—great sex is something most people can get behind.

According to cannabis research group Strainprint survey, 75% of cannabis users intentionally use cannabis to enhance their sex lives.

So, if sex and cannabis make such a great match, why aren’t more people talking about it? There’s still a stigma around talking about both sex and cannabis. Sex is for anyone who wants it—everyone should experience feeling good with their bodies. The same can be said for cannabis—everyone should have the opportunity to experience cannabis in their own way—but people need to feel comfortable talking about both if they want the most from their bud and their boning. Because remember, everyone experiences cannabis differently.

Ace Valley, the Toronto-based purveyor of unique and flavour-forward gummies, is ready to help break that stigma between sex and cannabis with the release of two big, gourmet gummies. LUST and THRUST gummies were made with pleasure in mind to celebrate sex positivity and the long history between sex and cannabis.

Ready for great sex? Here’s the deal with sex, communication, and cannabis… and how you can get your hands on these gummies.

Courtesy of Ace Valley

Let’s talk about sex… maybe?

Did you know that Canadians have slightly less sex than the global average? And despite many being cooped up with their intimate partners over the past few years, many are having even less sex. What gives?

It very well might be a communication breakdown. One 2020 survey found that a whole quarter of Canadians are uncomfortable talking about sex. It’s even trickier for those at a greater risk of sexual stigma; one survey of queer women found that many were more comfortable gathering sexual health information online, where they can maintain a level of anonymity.

The elephant in the bedroom

Overcoming discomfort talking about sex is central to understanding your desires and those of your sexual partners for more mind-blowing sex, which may be easier said than done. But sometimes you need a little more conversation to get some more action.

Feeling empowered in your sexuality isn’t an easy road. It may take time to figure out how to feel comfortable asking partners for what you need. Great sex is for everyone, but great communication can take some intentionality.

It’s an easy fix, in theory: You just have to talk about it. Keeping the line of communication open, expressing your minute-to-minute desires, and not relying on assumptions may lead to more mutually satisfying sex, enthusiastic consent, and healthier relationships overall, even if it’s just a casual thing.

Getting into a headspace where you’re open, understanding, and confident enough to share is the hard part—but letting go of insecurities and allowing yourself to fully connect and be present with sexual partners can help everyone get more when they’re getting some.

Don’t be afraid to fire up your LUST

Courtesy of Ace Valley

A satisfying sexual encounter starts with an open mind. Ace Valley Lust Cherry Rose gummies have a little 5mg tingle of THC and 50mg of CBD per pack. Treating yourself to a luscious gummy may embolden and empower you to voice your desires while decreasing distractions and may create the right state of mind for setting the stage.

These gourmet gummies have natural flavour and botanical extracts to make this decadent treat a mouthwatering appetizer for an intimate encounter. Enjoy LUST gummies as your evening is getting started and share your desires as they take effect, which may take about half an hour (individual results may vary). Don’t worry—you have all night.

Enjoy the moment with every THRUST

Courtesy of Ace Valley

When you’re ready to turn up the heat enjoy Ace Valley Thrust Watermelon Goji gummies, packed with a scintillating 10mg dose of THC per pack. For those who report that cannabis may enhance and heighten every tease, taste, and touch, they can fully experience each moment and get lost in sensation.

Succulent natural watermelon flavour and goji berry juice add a drop of sweetness to these indulgent delights, so tear into a package when you really want to treat yourself.

Get ready to get it on

Get out of your head and into the bedroom. Great sex and luscious, gourmet sweets make a delicious match that everyone should be able to enjoy, so it’s time to start dreaming up your deepest desires. Ace Valley LUST and THRUST gummies are available now, just in time for flirty fall fun and building heat in the cold weather.

Remember, everyone experiences cannabis differently. Individual results and onset times may vary.