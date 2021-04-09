CanadaStrains & products Celebrate 420’s 50th anniversary with San Rafael ‘71 Presented By San Rafael '71 April 9, 2021 There are risks associated with cannabis use. For information, search online "Health Canada - cannabis health effects."

1971. San Rafael, California. It’s where five pals gathered every day at 4:20 to search for their holy grail–an elusive, near-mythical patch of cannabis. While this crop was never found, the story continues to inspire today.

Today, San Rafael ‘71 translates that spirit into producing strains & products Canadian cannabis consumers love. This April, get excited about the all-new, limited-edition 4/20 Rockstar Pre-Rolls and fan-favourite flower like Tangerine Dream, Pink Kush, and Delahaze. And don’t miss out on the terpene-rich OG Chemdawg Live Resin.

Shop below for 420 highlights from San Rafael ‘71.

Tangerine Dream

Available in flower & vapes, Tangerine Dream is a mid-THC sativa strain with citrus aromas that’s big on terpenes & uplift.

Pink Kush

A relative of the legendary OG Kush, the highly-demanded Pink Kush is an indica-dominant, high-THC strain that packs a piney, citrusy flavor and a lot to love. Pink Kush is available in flower, pre-rolls, and vapes.

Delahaze

The sticky, sativa Delahaze is a creativity fueler with delicious mango notes. The fan-favourite strain is available in flower, pre-rolls, and vapes.

4/20 Rockstar Pre-Rolls

You’re not going to want to miss out on the all-new, limited-edition 4/20 Rockstar Pre-Rolls. Rockstar genetics are a favourite in BC, and the new funkadelic mix of Bubba Kush and Rockstar from San Rafael ‘71 has got all the skunky, funky goods you could want. Don’t wait!

OG Chemdawg

This full spectrum live resin concentrate is all new and made with a unique sativa strain that’s sweet and citrusy at the same time. The live resin format can produce a potent high, so if you’re looking for an ultra-lifted 420, this might be just the ticket.

Blaspberry and Pineapple Gummies

Super tasty edibles from San Rafael ‘71 come in fun flavours like the indica-dominant Blaspberry & the sativa-dominant Pineapple. Packing an evenly dosed 2.5mg of THC per gummy with four total to enjoy, you can decide if you want to get lost in thought pondering the existence of the fabled “blue raspberry,” or groove out in a luau state of mind.

Win the 50th Anniversary of 4/20 Prize Pack

Just when you thought the vibes couldn't get any better: Head over to San Rafael '71 and enter their contest for a chance to win a wicked 4/20 Prize Pack, including a special edition t-shirt, a camper hat, a hacky sack, and a frisbee.

