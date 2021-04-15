 Loading…

CanadaStrains & products

Tweed’s got all your favourite strains this 420

Presented By Tweed April 15, 2021

420 season is here and the stoke is high. When April rolls around, the cannabis community knows it’s time to go big on the strains you can’t get enough of.

Tweed has got your back with all your favourites. Canadians trust Tweed to deliver on dankness with expertly-grown OG strains now available in the lineage names you know & love.

Shop on below for 420 highlights with tasty terpene profiles and THC/CBD potencies to suit any type of celebration.

Green Cush

Tweed 420
Courtesy of Tweed

Green Cush is a sativa strain that’s citrusy with a touch of skunky-sweetness. The buds are small, dense, and resinous and are said to be a cross of ’89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 and an Afghani Landrace strain.

shop near you

Hindu Kush

Tweed 420
Courtesy of Tweed

This classic strain is said to originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range that stretches between Pakistan & Afghanistan. The woody, floral indica has a dank, pungent skunkiness with sweet undertones and typically boasts a heavy blanket of crystal trichomes.

shop near you

Skunk Haze

Tweed 420
Courtesy of Tweed

How about a hybrid strain with balanced levels of THC and CBD? If that’s calling your name, Tweed’s Skunk Haze is ready to roll.

shop near you

Afghan Kush

Tweed 420
Courtesy of Tweed

Afghan Kush is another classic strain, and it’s not hard to see why. The indica-dominant strain had been perfected over centuries before Dutch seed bank Sensi Seeds made it available for everyone to grow. It’s known for its high THC potency and would make a great addition to a successful day of 420 adventures.

shop near you

UK Cheese

Tweed 420
Courtesy of Tweed

Included in the Leafly list “100 strains to try before you die,” UK Cheese is a unique hybrid strain originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus” (hence why you’ll also see the strain referred to as Exodus Cheese). It has high THC potency with skunky, cheese aromas.

shop near you

C-Land

Tweed 420
Courtesy of Tweed

Tweed’s C-Land is the product of a Granddaddy Purple x Bay Platinum Cookies cross, making for a sativa-dominant strain with nice purple-hued buds.

shop near you
