Podcasts The Roll-up #207: The 100 best weed strains of all time Leafly Podcasts September 8, 2021

Leafly just updated its 100 best strains of all time list. Are your faves on the list? Pat Goggins, Leafly’s senior info editor, joins us to discuss the surprising new additions to the weed strain hall of fame.

OCB is one of the world’s largest rolling paper brands. They’ve been “One With Nature,” crafted naturally since 1918, so you can be confident you’ll have a perfect session time after time.



Special limited-time offer: OCB offers a full line of papers and cones in popular sizes and fibers including Organic Hemp, Bamboo and Virgin. We are pleased to offer Roll-Up listeners a limited time bundle of 4 OCB Booklets and a small rolling tray for only $4.99, a $20 value. Visit ocbusa.com, must be 21+ to purchase.

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

