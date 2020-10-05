CanadaStrains & products Blue Dream by Aurora Drift Presented By Aurora Drift October 5, 2020 Loading the player... Learn more about Aurora's Blue Dream

A classic strain, born in North America, loved by novice and veteran consumers alike, Blue Dream is a high-THC sativa dominant hybrid with a sweet berry flavour.

These medium to large light green buds are brilliantly accented with bright orange hairs. Prominent terpenes like pinene, myrcene and limonene add to it’s fruity and piney aroma.

The THC potency of Aurora’s Blue Dream ranges from 17 to 21% (170 – 210mg/g).

For more information on the Leafly flower system visit Leafly.ca.