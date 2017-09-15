About this product
Pineapple Haze feminized seeds produce top-quality plants with a very high yield. This strain is a 30% Indica / 70% Sativa hybrid with up to 19% THC. Users can expect tropical flavors of pineapple with a sweetness that sticks to their lips. Flowers for this plant take a little longer than other strains, growers can expect flowers in 12 weeks. Pineapple Haze is known for its strong cerebral high that sends rushes throughout the user’s body and leaves them feeling creative and upbeat. This strain has been shown to reduce the symptoms of stress and reduce muscle and joint pain.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Pineapple Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night.