Large Clear Screw-Top Jar
by 420 ScienceWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Having your own half-ounce is one of the benefits of growing up. But with age comes responsibility. You've got to keep those nugs nice and fresh until it's time to replenish! Let us help you out. Pick from our 12 available designs, fill with your favorite freshies, and embrace the perks of being an adult. Specs: Pressed Glass Permanent Glass Decals Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal Holds: å_ oz (14 g) | 8 fl oz (236 ml) Height: 3.5in (8.9 cm) Width: 2.75in (7.0 cm) Made in Asia 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty *See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
About this brand
420 Science
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.