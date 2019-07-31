 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banff Park desktop vaporizer kit

by 420Way.ca

Banff Park desktop vaporizer kit
About this product

The Banff Park kit is a premium tabletop vaporizer experience. The versatile case is completely spill-resistant, lockable and comes with a handy shoulder strap and multiple pockets. The main feature is the German-engineered Storz & Bickel Volcano vaporizer. Renowned for unsurpassed vapour quality and iconic style, it is built for years of worry-free service, and is available in Digital or Classic styles. The Santa Cruz Shredder 3-piece easy-to-use grinder produces exceptionally fine, fluffy grinds. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too.

About this brand

We take the confusion out of buying cannabis accessories. Whether you are vaporizing, smoking or eating, our kits come with everything you need to store, grind, clean and enjoy.