About this product

The Banff Park kit is a premium tabletop vaporizer experience. The versatile case is completely spill-resistant, lockable and comes with a handy shoulder strap and multiple pockets. The main feature is the German-engineered Storz & Bickel Volcano vaporizer. Renowned for unsurpassed vapour quality and iconic style, it is built for years of worry-free service, and is available in Digital or Classic styles. The Santa Cruz Shredder 3-piece easy-to-use grinder produces exceptionally fine, fluffy grinds. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too.