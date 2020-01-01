 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Apothecanna Extra Strength Body Cream

by 48North

48North Topicals Lotions Apothecanna Extra Strength Body Cream

$28.99MSRP

About this product

Apothecanna Extra Strength body cream’s quick absorbing formula works fast to combat sore and overworked areas. Harnessing the power of 48North outdoor grown cannabis, this non-psychoactive formula uses both THC and CBD blended with high-quality healing natural ingredients arnica, peppermint and juniper for targeted relief. Apothecanna has 10 years of experience in topicals so you can rest assured that time-tested quality is packed into each and every pump.

About this brand

At 48North we believe in good choices. From our boardroom to our buds, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.