Houndstooth
by Tweed
For Indica enthusiasts and those looking for a bit of an escape, Paris OG will lead you down a path to chill with its high THC content. Fruity on the nose and tangy to the taste, this dark and fluffy flower is bursting with soft white trichomes.
Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.