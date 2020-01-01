Our Traditional Pressed Hashish is hand-crafted with pure kief sourced from our highest-quality flower. At its core, this simple, clean extract is slow, familiar and nostalgic like playing your favourite vinyl records: Think of it as an analogue filter on a digital world.
HYBRID 40-50% THC / 0-2% CBD
At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease.
The latitude for a life well lived.