Sativa-dominant and very high in THC potency potential, this 7ACRES strain has a sweet citrus aroma.
Jack Haze is a bright green, sativa-dominant strain from 7ACRES in Kincardine, Ontario. It has very high potency potential, and its sweet citrus aroma is created by the terpinolene and nerolidol in its terpene profile. It’s available in 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g and 15 g weights.
Wow. This stuff is bonkers. A ridiculously unique aroma, very dense buds and it’ll punch you right in the face the second you smoke it. What a high. Super euphoric, very clear thinking while also in a hazy dew. Top notch.
After smoking 7Acres, the marijuana equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife, I felt like I'd just pulled on my best pair of genes for the occasion. An awesome pair Super Silver Haze and Jack Herer make.
It's pine, sweet citrus, spicy notes evoked fond memories of an old friend, Jack Herer. If you enjoy a strong but clear-headed high, with a heavy energizing effect to boot, you'll love this winner. There was a little of that Jack trippiness, which was great for listening to music that synced with that vibe. I am just about to take my nightly 2-mile stroll and it'll be nice to burn off some of the extra nervous energy. Jack Haze acted as a great stress reliever and I forgot about my daily cares, so "distracting" would be another tool on the knife. Last but not least, a creeping sense of euphoria caught up to me after a few hours. A long-lasting high, with many handy tools attached to it and at your disposal. Mine was 19.3%. Would highly recommend this new strain. Well worth the few extra bucks.
A cross between Jack Herer and Super Silver Haze, this is one giggly hybrid. Sativa-dominant, Jack Haze provides patients with an intense psychoactive sensation. Like drinking a strong cup of coffee, this strain’s energizing and uplifting effects make it great for daytime use. Patients who suffer from depression or stress tend to really enjoy this strain. Jack Haze is quite potent, so it should be used with caution by novice patients.
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour.
RESPECT THE PLANT