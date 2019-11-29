onlyuserslovedrugs on October 25th, 2019

After smoking 7Acres, the marijuana equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife, I felt like I'd just pulled on my best pair of genes for the occasion. An awesome pair Super Silver Haze and Jack Herer make. It's pine, sweet citrus, spicy notes evoked fond memories of an old friend, Jack Herer. If you enjoy a strong but clear-headed high, with a heavy energizing effect to boot, you'll love this winner. There was a little of that Jack trippiness, which was great for listening to music that synced with that vibe. I am just about to take my nightly 2-mile stroll and it'll be nice to burn off some of the extra nervous energy. Jack Haze acted as a great stress reliever and I forgot about my daily cares, so "distracting" would be another tool on the knife. Last but not least, a creeping sense of euphoria caught up to me after a few hours. A long-lasting high, with many handy tools attached to it and at your disposal. Mine was 19.3%. Would highly recommend this new strain. Well worth the few extra bucks.