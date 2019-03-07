Chunky, high THC buds and a gassy lemon and pepper aroma, Sensi Star has earned recognition as one of the world’s great cannabis cultivars.
Sensi Star is a world renown Dutch strain that offers both high THC and a highly pleasing, complex aroma of lemon, pepper, and fuel.
I just recieved this bud with a few other strains from different growers. A sampler, if you will.
7acres Sensi Star is by far the best trimmed weed I've bought from OCS. The trichomes and denseness of the bud are phenomenal.
Very strong and immediate indica high. Great focus and great body high.
I strongly recommend this strain from 7acres and buy it in bulk. 7g-15g for $10.87(8). Amazing price for such high end herb.
Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods.
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour.
