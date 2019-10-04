TeamScienceOttawa on March 10th, 2019

This is the third variant of White Window I've seen available via OCS so I figured it was time to give it a shot. Of the three it was the most expensive at about a dollar more per gram but I guess the extra buck gets invested into presentation because it arrived with the most elaborate packaging. But is that a good thing since that means there's more packaging to throw out? I'll give them credit for extending the presentation to the condition (and trim) of the buds also, which was immaculate. This sample contained 17.58% THC and the effect held up with the competitors offerings. Now I do have one concern but I don't have a scale laying around to confirm anything, but it really looked short after I first opened the jar. What I ordered was 3.5 grams, and the packaging did indeed indicate that I received 3.5 grams, but the first time I looked at was in the jar it really looked like there just wasn't enough bud in there for 3.5. I must to admit I may be wrong - but I can say that at the same time I also ordered 3.5 grams of something else. I've been doing my best to smoke equal amount of both samples, and while I know it won't prove anything, I am now just about out of the White Window while I have at least a gram left of the other sample. But that still doesn't prove it was short so I can't factor it into my score. Therefore I must decide if at a dollar more a gram is there any value here over Canaca's White Widow or Redecan's - and the answer is no unless you really value nicer packaging and presentation.