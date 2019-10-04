 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
White Widow

by 7ACRES

Since its birth in 1994, White Widow has been known for being highly resinous, it’s name was made in reference to the visually prominent white coating of trichomes the strain produces. White Widow is a highly resinous, balanced hybrid with a pungent, sweet and woody aroma.

mattysfattys

A classic done right! I would recommend this strain and producer to all. A euphoric and high energy experience that will get your creative juices flowing

TeamScienceOttawa

This is the third variant of White Window I've seen available via OCS so I figured it was time to give it a shot. Of the three it was the most expensive at about a dollar more per gram but I guess the extra buck gets invested into presentation because it arrived with the most elaborate packaging. But is that a good thing since that means there's more packaging to throw out? I'll give them credit for extending the presentation to the condition (and trim) of the buds also, which was immaculate. This sample contained 17.58% THC and the effect held up with the competitors offerings. Now I do have one concern but I don't have a scale laying around to confirm anything, but it really looked short after I first opened the jar. What I ordered was 3.5 grams, and the packaging did indeed indicate that I received 3.5 grams, but the first time I looked at was in the jar it really looked like there just wasn't enough bud in there for 3.5. I must to admit I may be wrong - but I can say that at the same time I also ordered 3.5 grams of something else. I've been doing my best to smoke equal amount of both samples, and while I know it won't prove anything, I am now just about out of the White Window while I have at least a gram left of the other sample. But that still doesn't prove it was short so I can't factor it into my score. Therefore I must decide if at a dollar more a gram is there any value here over Canaca's White Widow or Redecan's - and the answer is no unless you really value nicer packaging and presentation.

ookyspookycooky

A fantastic hybrid strain with a perfect punch to it! Beautiful decent sized buds and a great burn. 7acres makes some great bud!

White Widow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour. RESPECT THE PLANT