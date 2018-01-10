 Loading…

Twisty Glass Blunt

by 7Greengold

$64.99MSRP

About this product

Rolling a blunt will never be the same again. Easily pack up to 1.5 grams of herbal flower into the glass tube and twist the screw counter-clockwise into the tube. After that, all you need to do is light the end and puff, puff, pass. To ash your herbs, simply twist the screw clockwise and the ash will get pushed out the glass leaving fresh herbs for your next session. We've engineered the Twisty Glass Blunt to have a unique infini-cherry to avoid having to light the blunt before every hit. Each Twisty Glass Blunt comes with a premium 2mm thick German-engineered SCHOTT's glass that is ready to give you a clean hit every time. The Twisty Glass Blunt can also be inserted and used with any 14mm bong! The Twisty Glass Blunt is perfect for medicating on-the-go. What's in the box? - 1 Twisty Glass Blunt - 1 Microfiber bag - 1 Cleaning Brush - 2 Rubber Caps video link : https://goo.gl/TXszWD

About this brand

2 customer reviews

Wed Jan 10 2018
l........a
I bought three twistys for christmas gifts. two came just fine but one was packed incorrectly and had two glass tubes and no inside screw. i used their online support and left two messages with no reply. after a week i called and left a message and got no reply. left two more messages and no reply. If you order hope you get what you pay for cause if not you get no response. TERRIBLE COMPANY to deal with!!!!!!!
Sat Mar 25 2017
B........2
Cigar lovers dream. Generates big hits. Great for a sphifer with your buds. For the occasional user I do not recommend filling vile completely. The left over herb will continue to cook and will change the flavor of remaining flower. Be careful when cleaning and refilling pipe. Must wait until pipe is completely cooled off or glass may crack. Pro: powerful hits, remains lit. Great for groups. Cons: hard to twist out ash due to resin; remaining herb flavor changes if left in vile. P.S. The companies customer service is top notch. Due to popularity Just be patient for a response. #420sweepstakes
