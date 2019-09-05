Elev8 12 INCH STORAGE BAG
by ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
One of the most unique dab protection cases on earth. Designed many years ago for Silver Surfer Ice Chamber protection, this bag has found so many uses in the new world of dabbing. With the introduction of dab rigs and them being on the smaller side, this padded protection case has found new things to protect. Made of Hempster (blend of Hemp and Polyester) 12 inches tall 4 inches deep in the bottom and about 2 inches at the top All sides are padded Velvet inside 1 long inside front pocket
Bruce Banner
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful hyrbid strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.