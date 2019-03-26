Ace Valley CBD is a high-CBD strain with an earthy, citrusy taste and smell. It is a uniquely balanced and carefully designed product with a target 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC. Ace Valley CBD is hand-trimmed by expert cultivators in Okanagan Valley, BC. Ace Valley CBD pre-rolled joints are available in singles or 3-packs of 0.5g joints.
Our pre-rolls are made with premium materials and offer a convenient, portable, ready-to-use product. Each pre-roll is carefully filled with our hand-trimmed non-irradiated flower, never shake, for maximum quality and consistency.
This was the first product I ordered upon legalization in Canada. I never enjoyed cannabis beforehand. Me and 3 friends that do not partake in cannabis shared a .5 g pre-roll together and all very much enjoyed it all from taste to relaxation! I am going to order more for sure.
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill. We created Ace Valley to bring a philosophy of Quality + Simplicity to cannabis and offer a highly-curated portfolio of premium and user-friendly products.