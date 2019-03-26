About this product

Ace Valley CBD is a high-CBD strain with an earthy, citrusy taste and smell. It is a uniquely balanced and carefully designed product with a target 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC. Ace Valley CBD is hand-trimmed by expert cultivators in Okanagan Valley, BC. Ace Valley CBD pre-rolled joints are available in singles or 3-packs of 0.5g joints. Our pre-rolls are made with premium materials and offer a convenient, portable, ready-to-use product. Each pre-roll is carefully filled with our hand-trimmed non-irradiated flower, never shake, for maximum quality and consistency.