  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Ace Valley CBD Pre-Roll (3-Pack)

Ace Valley CBD Pre-Roll (3-Pack)

by Ace Valley

$27.55MSRP

About this product

Ace Valley CBD is a high-CBD strain with an earthy, citrusy taste and smell. It is a uniquely balanced and carefully designed product with a target 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC. Ace Valley CBD is hand-trimmed by expert cultivators in Okanagan Valley, BC. Ace Valley CBD pre-rolled joints are available in singles or 3-packs of 0.5g joints. Our pre-rolls are made with premium materials and offer a convenient, portable, ready-to-use product. Each pre-roll is carefully filled with our hand-trimmed non-irradiated flower, never shake, for maximum quality and consistency.

1 customer review

MynamesPhilip

This was the first product I ordered upon legalization in Canada. I never enjoyed cannabis beforehand. Me and 3 friends that do not partake in cannabis shared a .5 g pre-roll together and all very much enjoyed it all from taste to relaxation! I am going to order more for sure.

About this brand

Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill. We created Ace Valley to bring a philosophy of Quality + Simplicity to cannabis and offer a highly-curated portfolio of premium and user-friendly products.