About this product
OG Melon (Sativa): Ace Valley’s Sativa Pinner Pack features our popular, single-strain, whole flower pre-rolls packaged in 8 slim pinner pre-rolls for convenience. Our strain of choice is OG Melon, high in trans-nerolidol, limonene, and myrcene and delivers fruity and citrusy flavours and aromas.
About this brand
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.
