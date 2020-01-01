 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Durga Mata II CBD

Durga Mata II CBD is a perfect blend of CBD to THC for a consumer looking for slightly higher CBD levels while still enjoying dried cannabis. Cultivar Lineage: Durga Mata, Shiva THC range: 4.9-7.3% CBD range: 10-14.2% Dominant terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene

Durga Mata II

Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.

Agro-Greens utilizes state-of-the-art growing and cultivation technology to create micro-environments for ultimate control from seed-to-sale. We are a family-run company dedicated to producing craft-quality, medical cannabis that ensures a natural, consistent, and effective medicine results from every crop we grow and harvest. Our products are processed in Saskatchewan and packaged into Mylar bags to lock in freshness, flavour, and potency.