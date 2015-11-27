ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Durga Mata, bred by Paradise Seeds, is an indica-driven strain. Despite being 90% indica, it acts unlike other predominately indica strains. With flavors best described as reminiscent of Turkish Delight, it offers a long-lasting relaxing body buzz without the couch potato effect. This strain has a natural resistance to pests and survives through rough treatment, which makes it a recommended choice for beginners and outdoor growers.

Avatar for agreenpassion
Member since 2015
nice tight dense with a lot of mostly cloudy trichs. high comes on fast and powerful. with a mentholy mint taste on the inhale and a turpentine-jet fuel taste/smell on the exhale leaves a menthol taste on ur tongue. very interesting terpene profile. body pain seems to disappear and painful tingly n...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Salmon97
Member since 2015
Best bud I've smoked for pain relief and stress. Very strong indica.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bradesc
Member since 2016
Durga Mata is a new indica strain for me and honestly its it’s up there with some of my favorite indica strains. The buds were tightly compact and filled with crystals. Tough to put a finger on the flavor other than maybe earthy and extremely potent. Be sure to have a glass of water ready as the cot...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sensation
Member since 2013
100% Indica RARE HIGH CBDs!!
HappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Yaniibam
Member since 2016
The happiness level on this strand needs to definitely be higher!! I was ecstatic while on this man!! 😁🙌🏾
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Strain
Durga Mata
Strain child
Durga Mata II
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

