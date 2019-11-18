 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rio Bravo (Wabanaki) by Edison Cannabis Co. | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1

Rio Bravo (Wabanaki) by Edison Cannabis Co. | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1

by AHLOT

Skip to Reviews
4.52
AHLOT Cannabis Flower Rio Bravo (Wabanaki) by Edison Cannabis Co. | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1

About this product

The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves. Edison Cannabis Co. | Rio Bravo (Wabanaki) | Sativa | 13.7% THC A sativa-dominant strain grown indoors, Rio Bravo (known on the street as Wabanaki) was the 2017 Canadian Cannabis Awards Top Sativa Flower of the year. A strain with mid to high THC content, Rio Bravo holds almost no CBD content. You can expect to find piney and floral terpene notes when enjoying this strain in its dry flower form.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

Love.for.Indica

Smell was amazing, wish nugs were better presented. Smoke was great. Very energizing but without the strong intoxicating effects I get from most sativas. Would recommend to any sativa lover.

emjay84

So good in the vape. I had quite a body high from this and got so hungry. We ate a frozen dinner and then ordered perogies, wings, tator tots and a quesadilla.

About this strain

Wabanaki

Wabanaki

Wabanaki is a clear-headed, creative flower created by Organigram of Canada. Offering high levels of the terpenes pinene, caryophyllene and myrcene, Wabanaki is often an excellent strain for boosting energy. Its aroma is a dense mixture of earthy, woody odors while the flavor is smooth and herbal. Wabanaki, which loosely translates to “People of the First Light,” represents a First Nations confederation of five Algonquian-speaking nations near the Eastern seaboard of Canada. 

About this brand

AHLOT Logo
AHLOT (A Higher Level Of Thought) is a transmodern brand. Taking the best of everything that has come before while embracing the leading edge of today's hyperspeed social change, we are curators at heart. By bringing together the most provocative and evolved aspects of everything from cannabis strains to storage to cultural content, we're helping to host this intertwining party we call our lives. We like to say we offer the most thoughtful choices in the industry. Everything we do is collaborative, often talking to hundreds of customers to refine our products. Your personal contribution is much more than welcome - it's essential. Plain and simple, we're here to inspire the thinker in each of us. Here's to the highest common denominator.