Love.for.Indica
on November 18th, 2019
Smell was amazing, wish nugs were better presented. Smoke was great. Very energizing but without the strong intoxicating effects I get from most sativas. Would recommend to any sativa lover.
The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves. Edison Cannabis Co. | Rio Bravo (Wabanaki) | Sativa | 13.7% THC A sativa-dominant strain grown indoors, Rio Bravo (known on the street as Wabanaki) was the 2017 Canadian Cannabis Awards Top Sativa Flower of the year. A strain with mid to high THC content, Rio Bravo holds almost no CBD content. You can expect to find piney and floral terpene notes when enjoying this strain in its dry flower form.
on April 7th, 2019
So good in the vape. I had quite a body high from this and got so hungry. We ate a frozen dinner and then ordered perogies, wings, tator tots and a quesadilla.
Wabanaki is a clear-headed, creative flower created by Organigram of Canada. Offering high levels of the terpenes pinene, caryophyllene and myrcene, Wabanaki is often an excellent strain for boosting energy. Its aroma is a dense mixture of earthy, woody odors while the flavor is smooth and herbal. Wabanaki, which loosely translates to “People of the First Light,” represents a First Nations confederation of five Algonquian-speaking nations near the Eastern seaboard of Canada.