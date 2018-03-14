 Loading…

Anti-Aging Day Cream

by Canzon

$59.00MSRP

The Anti-Aging Day Cream’s main ingredients are CBD, Hyaluronic acid and Retinol (vitamin A). Hyaluronic acid, thanks to its high molecular weight, supports and increases the natural ability of the skin to hydrate itself, making the process much more efficient. Retinol (vitamin A) helps to reconstruct the cellular matrix of the skin making it much more elastic, and also supports an antioxidant effect.

We are a fast-growing CBD brand in Europe offering a wide range of quality, lab-tested CBD products that support day-to-day wellness. We source our CBD products from farms all across EU to offer our customers the finest quality. The hemp for our oils is grown in Switzerland, our cosmetics are manufactured in Italy, and the skincare line is produced in the Netherland

1 customer review

2.01

Wed Mar 14 2018
m........7
Overpriced for what it is. The included lighter won’t hold butane and the papers were all glued together like they had gotten wet. The tube itself leaks water if you try to use the water pipe function no matter how much you tighten it and being made of plastic you can’t really tighten it enough to get a good seal without risking overtightening and breaking the plastic threads. Definitely not worth the $60 in my opinion