enjoyrip
on October 14th, 2019
1/3 of a ml, takes you up slow for a nice relaxing high. Starts really hitting 2.5 to 3 hours in, long lasting, less head high than a smoked sativa, decent body stone and euphoria., calming.
Champlain THC Sativa Oil by Aphria
on October 14th, 2019
