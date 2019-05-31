NathanDonovan
on May 31st, 2019
Got an order of this today it's great for my pain and sleep I'm very happy and will definitely be ordering this again.
Aphria’s HENIK dried cannabis is a THC, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for limonene, followed by beta-caryophyllene and myrcene. Limonene profiles are associated as an anti-anxiety and anti-depressant, as well as helping treat acid reflux, while beta-caryoplyllene is known to be an anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic. As an indica-dominant strain, Henik is known for its nighttime use.(1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.