Aphria’s SACHIGO dried cannabis is a THC, hybrid strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene, followed by limonene and beta-caryophyllene. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. Limonene has shown anti-anxiety and anti-depressant properties, as well as helping treat acid reflux, while beta-caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. (1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
Sour Kush
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.