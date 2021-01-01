krft Cannabis Unicorn Sherbert
by Artisan BatchWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Artisan Batch prides itself on taking local growers from across Canada and giving them national exposure. KRFT Cannabis Unicorn Sherbert is grown in a 5,000 sq.ft facility in rural Newfoundland, designed specifically for small-batch growing. For over five years, KRFT Cannabis has been improving and innovating their growing process, resulting in rare, high-potency strains with exceptional terpene profiles. KRFT Cannabis is grown hydroponically in Eazy Grow coco pyramids, then hung to dry and cold cured for optimal results. KRFT cures its cannabis for 21 days, burping the strains daily. Once they’re ready to be trimmed, it’s done so with care to ensure the best possible product. Unicorn Sherbert has dense, frosty buds that are heavily resinated with purple hues and dark orange hairs. The indica-dominant strain has a THC range of 19-25%, with 3.47% terpenes—predominantly limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene. KRFT Cannabis uniquely phenohunts strains that set the bar high for premium cannabis in Canada.
About this brand
Artisan Batch
About this strain
Kurple Fantasy
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Kurple Fantasy is a mostly indica strain that shows off her beauty in deep hues of purple, brightened by a starry coat of crystal trichomes. In 2012, Kurple Fantasy took 2nd place in the High Times Denver Medical Cannabis Cup in the indica category. A sweet grape aroma accents the full-body experience of this indica, whose effects are often described as easy, relaxed euphoria. According to its breeders at Imperial Genetics, Kurple Fantasy is a cross between ’92 OG Kush and Old Man Purps.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.