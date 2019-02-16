 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Aurora Balanced Indica Aces = Joints préroulés Indica équilibrés

Aurora Balanced Indica Aces = Joints préroulés Indica équilibrés

by Aurora

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Aurora Cannabis Pre-rolls Aurora Balanced Indica Aces = Joints préroulés Indica équilibrés

Learn More

About this product

Our pre-rolled cones are created using finely-milled flower that's wrapped in vegan-friendly rolling paper. They are carefully curated from a medley of flowers to deliver a smooth finished product

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

highsherpa

Those joints are amazing. I's a mix between two indica, famous 'dreamy buzz' Grandaddy Purple and ‘hypnotic’ Mk Utra. This blend is also balanced by a mind calming CBD, Cannatonic. Absolutely no paranoia, only waves of relaxation all over the body. Perfect for a sunny afternoon. Hasn't had an enjoyable high like that in a long time!

About this brand

Aurora Logo
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.