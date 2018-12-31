 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Aurora Balanced Sativa Aces = Joints préroulés Sativa équilibrés

by Aurora

About this product

Our pre-rolled cones are created using finely-milled flower that's wrapped in vegan-friendly rolling paper. They are carefully curated from a medley of flowers to deliver a smooth finished product.

bigfreddy

AURORA BALANCED SATIVA ACES $27.48 | Weight: 2.5g | Quantity: 1 | Shipping & Handling $9.95 | GST (5%) $1.87 Total Cost $39.30 Ordered Saturday from AGLC and delivered by Purolator Monday 10 am 5 pre-rolled in the package. The packaging is a real pain to open due to its design. But it is definitely childproof. They have a fairly strong aroma, sort of spicy. I put them in a ziplock/jar as the packaging does not reseal. Smoked about 3/4 of a small bowl. The weed is milled so no stems or seeds - powdery. The effect was immediate. It felt like someone had thrown a blanket over your brain. I carried on with cooking dinner without any problems - just cloudy and relaxed. There is no paranoia just an awareness you are impaired (you could not drive). Solid body stone similar to the 1:1 drops. I was able to mentally focus on activities but felt a bit of couch lock early on, at this level of consumption. I will likely cut the amount in half next time, to see if I can get a more mild body stone. It takes away a good bit of the pain in my shoulders (torn ligaments) but nothing for the arthritis in my fingers. After about 45 minutes you could feel the effect diminish by about half which was fine. I tried these because 1:1 drops take too 2 hours to take effect and can last for several hours. Drops are mid-afternoon and long into the evening. As expected, these work immediately so will be good for night time use when I want to unwind quickly and get to bed fairly soon after. No big increase in appetite, I did cook and eat dinner but was not that hungry. I will likely try something different next time as I want to check out a few different balanced / CBD products.

About this brand

Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.