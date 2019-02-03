ookyspookycooky
on February 3rd, 2019
weaaak weak joints. around 10% max so if you want an alright smoke that's not going to do much then these are perfect....
Our pre-rolled cones are created using finely-milled flower that's wrapped in vegan-friendly rolling paper. They are carefully curated from a medley of flowers to deliver a smooth finished product.
on December 13th, 2018
Lazy hands. Won’t let me watch Christopher Robbins. Munchies. 😂