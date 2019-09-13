Aurora's ingestible Drops are a blend of MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil and expertly extracted cannabinoids from our state-of-the-art CO₂ extraction process. This product is a fragrant, amber-coloured ingestible oil.
As of late, I have thoroughly enjoyed products from Aurora. They are a no gimmick producer that in my opinion is the best bang for your buck. My opinion was further confirmed when I tried their sativa oil 30mg / ml. Started with half a ml (so 15mg) and felt it after about an hour. I regularly use the full ml and don't have to double up. It hits hard and fast and lasts a while. This is up there with my top 3 favourite oils.
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.