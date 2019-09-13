 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Aurora THC Sativa Drops

Aurora THC Sativa Drops

by Aurora

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Aurora Concentrates Ingestible Aurora THC Sativa Drops

Learn More

About this product

Aurora's ingestible Drops are a blend of MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil and expertly extracted cannabinoids from our state-of-the-art CO₂ extraction process. This product is a fragrant, amber-coloured ingestible oil.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Gale4orce

As of late, I have thoroughly enjoyed products from Aurora. They are a no gimmick producer that in my opinion is the best bang for your buck. My opinion was further confirmed when I tried their sativa oil 30mg / ml. Started with half a ml (so 15mg) and felt it after about an hour. I regularly use the full ml and don't have to double up. It hits hard and fast and lasts a while. This is up there with my top 3 favourite oils.

About this brand

Aurora Logo
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.