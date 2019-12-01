Mountainkris
on December 1st, 2019
Love this strain. Nice smell and flavour. A happy easy high with just enough kick of energy to do a project. This is by far one of the best sativas that I tried.
A sativa-dominant moderate THC strain with a bittersweet, cacao aroma, and earthy undertones. Aurora’s Chocolope is made up of large dark green buds with vibrant orange pistil hairs running throughout.
on October 27th, 2019
Amazing product
DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.