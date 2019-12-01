 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chocolope

Chocolope

by Aurora

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Aurora Cannabis Flower Chocolope

Learn More

About this product

A sativa-dominant moderate THC strain with a bittersweet, cacao aroma, and earthy undertones. Aurora’s Chocolope is made up of large dark green buds with vibrant orange pistil hairs running throughout.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Mountainkris

Love this strain. Nice smell and flavour. A happy easy high with just enough kick of energy to do a project. This is by far one of the best sativas that I tried.

About this strain

Chocolope

Chocolope
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

About this brand

Aurora Logo
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.