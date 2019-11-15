Boozepanda
on November 15th, 2019
3.5 stars. Decent strain , purchased from OCS and was a little disappointed in the THC content which was at the low end of 14% ( purchased 3.5g). I wouldn’t mind trying the strain at the higher end of the THC spectrum To really see if it compares to my usual bed time strain of pink kush. Was better smoked than vaped at the THC% I received. Will try again in the future but if your looking for that good sleep strain I’d stick to pink kush . Especially if you can’t get your hands on the high THC batch .