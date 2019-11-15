 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Aurora

About this product

An Indica-dominant high THC strain with an earthy aroma and the slightest hitn of pine. Aurora's MK Ultra buds are medium sized, dark green, with vibrant orange pistol hairs encompassing.

11 customer reviews

Boozepanda

3.5 stars. Decent strain , purchased from OCS and was a little disappointed in the THC content which was at the low end of 14% ( purchased 3.5g). I wouldn’t mind trying the strain at the higher end of the THC spectrum To really see if it compares to my usual bed time strain of pink kush. Was better smoked than vaped at the THC% I received. Will try again in the future but if your looking for that good sleep strain I’d stick to pink kush . Especially if you can’t get your hands on the high THC batch .

LyndsiKaya

Nice - terpy flavor, smells amazing, smooth smoke.

Sheppard65

Great price on mid tier weed. Not the strongest terps but always does the job. Usually sits around the 16-17% thc mark.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.

About this brand

Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.