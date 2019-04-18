Lemoncat on December 30th, 2018

The sweet pineapple's aromas when you first smell the buds leaves only high expectations for anyone fan of sweet/tropical flavored cannabis. I have smoked and vaped about 3.5 grams of this Strain and I wish I could get more. The feeling hits fast, leaves you with an amazing feeling of euphoria and absolute happiness. Nanas isn't just about making you high, it's about making you feel good. The high seemed to be an experience that I had not experienced before, the Pineapple taste stayed on my tongue for about 2 hours after smoking the joint, it may sound weird but the high left me with the chills, I felt like I was eating a nice Pineapple milkshake on top of the Himalayas. I recommend 100% this strain for any amateur or professional.