by Aurora

3.02
Nanas, a medium THC hybrid strain with a floral aroma. Aurora's Nanas buds are medium sized, dark green with vibrant orange pistol hairs encompassing. This sister strain is closely related to Aurora’s Banana Split, with a milder THC content.

Jaymagnet

Very dry and crumbly. A single touch with my lighter in my pipe made it instantly disappear into ash. Tasted horrible. Only had one big toke (big because it was so dry and burned instantly), from this one hit I got very high and it hit quickly. The high was horrible, gave me a bad headache, felt sick, and had bad paranoia and anxiety. Would give this zero stars if I could. The high I got from one big toke lasted many hours, and then felt kind of like hungover for around 8 hours after I came down from the nasty “high”. Will never ever smoke this again.

Lemoncat

The sweet pineapple's aromas when you first smell the buds leaves only high expectations for anyone fan of sweet/tropical flavored cannabis. I have smoked and vaped about 3.5 grams of this Strain and I wish I could get more. The feeling hits fast, leaves you with an amazing feeling of euphoria and absolute happiness. Nanas isn't just about making you high, it's about making you feel good. The high seemed to be an experience that I had not experienced before, the Pineapple taste stayed on my tongue for about 2 hours after smoking the joint, it may sound weird but the high left me with the chills, I felt like I was eating a nice Pineapple milkshake on top of the Himalayas. I recommend 100% this strain for any amateur or professional.

Nana’s Fix by Pollen Nation Elite Genetics is the delicious combination of Grandma’s Sugar Cookies (from Johnston’s Genetics) and Loud Sour (from Loud Seeds). This strain produces a medium-sized yield and sweet, colorful flowers after its flowering cycle of 9 to 11 weeks. Enjoy Nana’s Fix to mellow out while enhancing mood.

Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.