Jaymagnet
on April 18th, 2019
Very dry and crumbly. A single touch with my lighter in my pipe made it instantly disappear into ash. Tasted horrible. Only had one big toke (big because it was so dry and burned instantly), from this one hit I got very high and it hit quickly. The high was horrible, gave me a bad headache, felt sick, and had bad paranoia and anxiety. Would give this zero stars if I could. The high I got from one big toke lasted many hours, and then felt kind of like hungover for around 8 hours after I came down from the nasty “high”. Will never ever smoke this again.