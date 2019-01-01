About this product
Mellow out and begin your cannabis journey with this compact and convenient, limited-use CBD vaporizer. This pull-activated, disposable vaporizer is compact and simple. With its pre-set mid-range heat level, you’ll glide to your destination with ease.
Aurora Drift is an innovative recreational brand with the widest range of strains and formats for new and current consumers alike, letting you enjoy cannabis your way.