 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Grape Oasis Gummies

Grape Oasis Gummies

by Aurora Drift

Write a review
Aurora Drift Edibles Candy Grape Oasis Gummies

About this product

These Indica grape flavoured gummies, infused with high quality cannabinoid extract, can be ingested for a smoke free, longer-lasting and more convenient experience compared to combustibles. Each sharable pack contains 10 mg of THC, with 5 individual gummies. A little bit of mellow with fewer surprises.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Aurora Drift Logo
Aurora Drift is an innovative recreational brand with the widest range of strains and formats for new and current consumers alike, letting you enjoy cannabis your way.