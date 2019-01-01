About this product
These Sativa raspberry flavoured gummies, infused with high quality cannabinoid extract, can be ingested for a smoke free, longer-lasting and more convenient experience compared to combustibles. Each sharable pack contains 10 mg of THC, with 5 individual gummies. It’s Sativa with less surprises.
About this brand
Aurora Drift
Aurora Drift is an innovative recreational brand with the widest range of strains and formats for new and current consumers alike, letting you enjoy cannabis your way.