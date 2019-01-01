About this product
A soft baked chocolate brownie-flavoured cookie infused with THC. A simplified alternative to combustibles, enjoy a smoke-free and longer lasting experience. Each convenient pack contains 10 mg of THC and comes with two cookies, so invite a friend along for the ride. Or don’t.
Aurora Drift is an innovative recreational brand with the widest range of strains and formats for new and current consumers alike, letting you enjoy cannabis your way.