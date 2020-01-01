Houndstooth
by Tweed
An Indica-dominant hybrid (70% Indica, 30% Sativa), Critical 2.0 is the result of crossbreeding Critical with a moisture-resistant phenotype of Critical resulting in a considerably stronger version of the original strain. Sugary sweet flavors and aromas abound, accompanied with strong senses of euphoria and body relaxation.
