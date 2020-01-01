 Loading…
Sativa

Green Haze

by Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Benchmark Botanics Inc. Cannabis Flower Green Haze

About this product

Sative | THC: 12% - 18% CBD: <1% | Greenhouse Grown A bud by any other name would taste just as amazing: Green Haze is the designated name for our outdoor grown variety of Dela Haze. Effects: Energetic; Happy; Euphoric Flavours: Citrus; Earthy; Woody Dominant Terpenes : Pinene; Myrcene; Terpinolene

About this strain

Green Haze

Green Haze by A.C.E. Seeds is another version of their sativa Oldtimers Haze and takes after her Thai and South Indian ancestry. Like its Haze parentage, Green Haze is also upbeat and verging on psychedelic for some. This sativa plant is truly for someone who loves growing as it can take a full 16-20 weeks to flower. Green Haze grows tall and is a lookalike of Purple Haze except for, of course, the color. The flowers will have a woody smell mixed with fruit. Green Haze has a high potency and is good for tackling pain, though it may also inspire some serious snacking.

About this brand

Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Who is Benchmark Botanics? Well, we are. Benchmark is a rapidly growing licensed producer from the historic heartland of BC bud, the Okanogan Valley. To us, great cannabis is worth getting excited about and worth sharing with as many people as possible: its all about the community, people coming together to enjoy the fruits of our hard work and thoughtful approach to small batch, craft cannabis growing. All of the strains that we cultivate, every product we produce are done so with one thing in mind, uniqueness. We strive to ensure that any and all products we bring to market are stand alone, not just in terms of exceptional quality but as being fresh, new and intriguing options for the discerning consumer. Small batch growing allows for us to give each of our plants the individual care and attention they deserve to facilitate the creation of the best possible product time after time - as we said, great cannabis is worth getting excited about and we can't wait for you to get to know us and share in our excitement over our products.