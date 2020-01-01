Houndstooth
by Tweed
Sative | THC: 12% - 18% CBD: <1% | Greenhouse Grown A bud by any other name would taste just as amazing: Green Haze is the designated name for our outdoor grown variety of Dela Haze. Effects: Energetic; Happy; Euphoric Flavours: Citrus; Earthy; Woody Dominant Terpenes : Pinene; Myrcene; Terpinolene
Green Haze by A.C.E. Seeds is another version of their sativa Oldtimers Haze and takes after her Thai and South Indian ancestry. Like its Haze parentage, Green Haze is also upbeat and verging on psychedelic for some. This sativa plant is truly for someone who loves growing as it can take a full 16-20 weeks to flower. Green Haze grows tall and is a lookalike of Purple Haze except for, of course, the color. The flowers will have a woody smell mixed with fruit. Green Haze has a high potency and is good for tackling pain, though it may also inspire some serious snacking.