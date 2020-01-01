Houndstooth
by Tweed
Hybrid | THC: 13% - 17% CBD: <1% | Greenhouse Grown From our green house operations in Pitt Meadows, Greenberry OG is our outdoor-grown variation of Glueberry OG: the same great flavor profile and the same beautiful buds now infused with the vitality of natural light. Effects: Relaxed; Happy; Euphoric Flavours: Diesel; Citrus; Earthy Dominant Terpenes : Caryophyllene; Ocimene
