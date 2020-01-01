Houndstooth
by Tweed
Hybrid | THC: 20% - 23% CBD: <1% Lemon Z’s parentage of Lemon G and Zkittles ensures that those who access this Indica dominant hybrid will experience the robust flavour of berries, lemon, tangy grapefruit with notes of mossy and earthy aromas. Effects: Relaxed; Tingly; Cerebral Flavours: Sweet; Earthy; Lemon Dominant Terpenes : Pinene; Myrcene; Limonene
