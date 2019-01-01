About this product
This premium whole flower, dried cannabis has a balanced cannabinoid ratio, crossed between White Widow and Skunk #1 by Dinafem Genetics, and has a subtle tropical fruity aroma. It is a CBD dominant, Indica hybrid with a Caryophyllene and Limonene terpene profile.
Shark Shock
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1. Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.