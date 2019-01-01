 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Shark Shock

by Blissco

About this product

This premium whole flower, dried cannabis has a balanced cannabinoid ratio, crossed between White Widow and Skunk #1 by Dinafem Genetics, and has a subtle tropical fruity aroma. It is a CBD dominant, Indica hybrid with a Caryophyllene and Limonene terpene profile.

About this strain

Shark Shock

Shark Shock
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1.  Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects.  The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.  

About this brand

The Canadian Wellness Brand. The seed of our company was planted from the innate desire to share nature with as many people as possible. We are dedicated to providing premium cannabis, education, support and outstanding customer care. Blissco offers products that empower you in all walks of life: Go, Create, Ease and Connect. Whole Flower. Whole You.