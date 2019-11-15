enjoyrip
on November 15th, 2019
very focused, energetic head high. takes u 4 a nice intense ride. Euphoric
This premium whole flower, dried cannabis comes from some of the most stabilized genetics offered. Its resin coated limey green flowers create an earthy pungent aroma and a sweet fruity, mango flavour. It is a THC dominant, Sativa hybrid with a well-balanced Pinene and Caryophyllene terpene profile.
Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.