  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Green Cush

Green Cush

by Blissco

About this product

This premium whole flower, dried cannabis comes from some of the most stabilized genetics offered. Its resin coated limey green flowers create an earthy pungent aroma and a sweet fruity, mango flavour. It is a THC dominant, Sativa hybrid with a well-balanced Pinene and Caryophyllene terpene profile.

1 customer review

enjoyrip

very focused, energetic head high. takes u 4 a nice intense ride. Euphoric

About this strain

Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.

About this brand

The Canadian Wellness Brand. The seed of our company was planted from the innate desire to share nature with as many people as possible. We are dedicated to providing premium cannabis, education, support and outstanding customer care. Blissco offers products that empower you in all walks of life: Go, Create, Ease and Connect. Whole Flower. Whole You.