Blissed Breathe is a high-CBD cannabis oil that contains 26 mg/ml of CBD, with MCT oil as the carrier, resulting in a smooth, amber coloured oil. The cannabis itself is indoor-grown, carefully-trimmed and extracted in Canada, formulated for precise dosing. Blissed Breathe is available in a 20 mL format. Start low and go slow. Add to your food or drink!
Blissed exists to make cannabis a natural part of consumers’ lives, while striving to close the gap between stigma and one’s ability to live life without compromise. That’s why empowering a new generation of consumers to live happier, healthier and more authentic lives is at the forefront of everything we do. We donate 10% of our profits back to the community.