This product has 12.17% CBD flower with 32.4% CBD kief and each moon rock weighs 1.5g+. The base is Sour Space Candy hemp flower. This is organic industrial hemp sourced from one of our premier farmers in Oregon caked in kief, also from Oregon. Recommended in small amounts for first-timers. Each package contains 1 moon rock.
At Boston Hempire we source the highest quality hemp products available on the market. Our CBD rich hemp products provide all the benefits cannabinoids have to offer without the psychoactive effects of THC. Every product contains little to no THC and is under the federal limits. We stand behind the quality of our products and include a full lab analysis with each and every package we ship. Boston Hempire is fully insured by All Access Insurance and Cannabis Insurance Solutions.